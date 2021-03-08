NH+C is contacting people 65 and older to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments. A press release states that people 65 and older who live in NH+C’s service area are encouraged to join a waitlist if they want to be contacted. NH+C uses patient records and its waitlist of residents 65+ to contact people. The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available. Appointments are available for Tuesday, March 9 and Saturday, March 13.
Patients reportedly must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. Staff will use patient records and a waitlist of residents 65+ to contact people. Join the waitlist by filling out the form — northfieldhospital.org/19vaccine-form — if you wish to be contacted.
Current patients of NH+C are contacted by phone call and text. (Calls to landline phones leave a voicemail message.) Sometimes, these automated calls do not get through with some phone carriers. The release states that if you are a NH+C patient 65 or older and haven’t heard from NH+C, join the waitlist so staff know you wish to be contacted.
Any resident 65 or older who lives in NH+C’s service area can sign up for NH+C’s waitlist. Appointments are offered based on age, oldest first.
See other vaccine options at mn.gov/covid19. Register at Minnesota’s new vaccine connector at vaccineconnector.mn.gov. Minnesotans 18 and older can complete the online form. The vaccine connector will:
• Alert you when you are eligible to receive a vaccine
• Connect you to resources to schedule a vaccine appointment
• Notify you if there are vaccine opportunities in your area
Insurance and identification are not needed for vaccine connector. Learn more at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/faq.jsp.