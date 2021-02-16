Margaret celebrated her 96th birthday Feb. 13, 2021. She had the biggest surprise with all the cards, flowers, friends and even a visit from the Northfield Fire Department.
A prior Facebook post from the Benedictine Living Community in Northfield encouraged all to mail Margaret a birthday card, because she was worried no one would be able to celebrate her 96th birthday with her because of COVID-19. "Known for her cheery greetings to those she sees, Margaret is a retired nurse who trained in downtown Minneapolis (during World War II)," according to BLC. "She is mother of two and has a wonderful barrel planter the monarchs love in the summer."