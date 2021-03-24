The Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce 22nd Annual Children’s Easter Cruise will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3 in the Cannon Valley Fairgrounds.
A press release states participants are urged to stay in their vehicles and cruise through the fairgrounds to meet and greet the Easter bunny and enter in the north gate of the fairgrounds. Candy bags will be handed out to the first 400 children who are 10 years old or younger. Bring non-perishable food items or a cash donation to support the Cannon Falls Food Shelf. Every family who makes a donation will receive an Easter Cruise coupon flyer from a variety of Chamber Members throughout the community.
Contact the Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce at 507-263-2289 or tourism@cannonfalls.org for more information.