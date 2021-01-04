Northfield Shares will host its first ever virtual event at 7 p.m. Jan. 23, showcasing talent from across Northfield, including music, art, stories of community engagement, and the opportunity to support the community foundation, Northfield Shares.
A press release states the event will include performances by Northfielders Karl Amundson, The Limestones, Pinnacle Performing Arts, Stina Nesbit, Ben Wang, Sam Ryden, The Over and Back Band, Northfield Youth Choirs, Mary Doodles, Louis and Dan and Their Invisible Band, Daniel Lohmann, Laura Cavianni & Friends, Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, Helen Forsythe & Parker Ousley: The Triplets, The Passing Zone, Casey Wasner, and amazing stories. A silent auction featuring visual art created by some of Northfield’s local artists will also be available.
Register at northfieldshares.org/entertainment. Check the site often as new components are being added regularly between now and Jan. 23.