Elko Speedway kicks off its 2020 season on the Fourth of July with a special event called “Racing Against Racism.”
"The evening will include a discussion about timely events and live entertainment, including America's best spectator sport: stock car racing and fireworks," a press release states.
“We are excited to start our season in such a unique manner at an important time in our lives,” said Tom Ryan, Elko Speedway owner. “At this crossroads in our society, we can choose to either ignore issues or address them. Elko Speedway, in a small way, will take advantage of this opportunity to address these issues.”
The season opener has been delayed due to the governor's executive orders related to COVID-19.
“When restaurants can open at 50% capacity for indoor seating, it's only fitting that a large venue like Elko Speedway should open,” Ryan said. “Some elected officials like to reference science. I like to look at science and math. We have a seating capacity for 6,000 spectators, and we're an outdoor venue. We can easily accommodate and manage a large crowd with proper social distancing."
Elko Speedway has implemented a policy to ensure its employees take every precaution necessary to protect their well-being and the safety of spectators, drivers and crews, Ryan said.
Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. July 4 and racing begins at 6 p.m. See elkospeedway.com for details about the night's scheduled speakers and events, as they are added.