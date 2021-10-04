A panel conversation about identity, donor conception and family takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 via Zoom. Register for link at go.carleton.edu/whoami.
Sponsored by Carleton College Humanities Center and Ethical Inquiry at Carleton, panelists include:
• Samantha Brennan - Moderator, Dean of the College of Arts (University of Guelph), and philosopher of contemporary normative ethics, applied ethics, and feminist philosophy
• Libby Copeland - Journalist, former reporter and editor at The Washington Post, and author of The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are
• Daniel Groll - Director of Ethical Inquiry at Carleton College and author of Conceiving People: Genetic Knowledge and the Ethics of Sperm and Egg Donation
• Anya Steinberg - Grand prize winner of the 2021 NPR Student Podcast Challenge with the audio story “He's Just 23 Chromosomes”