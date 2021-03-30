Construction season is under way. Rice County Highway Department has several projects planned:
• Hwy. 46 (Bagley Ave.) – Continuation of the 2020 reconstruction of 2.6 miles of Hwy. 46 from the roundabout at Hwy. 1 to approximately 1,640 feet south of Hwy. 19. Work in 2021 includes miscellaneous grading, storm water management practices, road approach and driveway apron paving, and turf establishment. Work is anticipated to resume in mid-April, weather and conditions permitting. The road will remain open to traffic with shoulder closures and short-term flagging operations anticipated.
• Hwy. 6 (45th St. W, 50th St. W, Elmore Ave.) – Mill, reclamation and bituminous surfacing, shoulder paving and pAve.ment markings on approximately 8.8 miles between the Le Sueur County line and Hwy. 3 (40th St W). The roadway will be open to traffic, however, single lane closures and travel delay should be expected. Construction start date has yet to be determined. Work is anticipated to be complete in September.
Hwy. 27 (Nerstrand Blvd), Hwy. 34 (Clearwater Trail), & Hwy. 42 (Lamb/Kane Ave.)– Overlay of Hwy. 27 from Hwy. 20 to Hwy. 23, Hwy. 34 from Hwy. 1 to Hwy. 19, and Hwy. 42 from Hwy. 31 to Hwy. 19. The roadway will be open to traffic, however single lane closures and travel delays should be expected. Construction start date has yet to be determined. Work is anticipated to be complete in September.
County Road 80 (Jacobs Ave.) – Bridge 4361 replacement over County Ditch 12 and Bridge 66501 replacement over unnamed stream. The bridges sites are located approximately 1.5 miles south of Hwy. 60 and 2.5 miles south of Hwy. 60, respectively. The road will be closed at each site as work occurs and a detour route posted. Work on the replacement of Bridge 4361 is underway. Completion of both bridges is anticipated in late July.
County Road 90 (255th St. E) – Culvert 66J24 replacement over unnamed stream and located 925 feet east of Irwin Ave.. The road will be closed and a detour route will be posted. Construction start date has yet to be determined. Work is anticipated to be complete in October.
230th St. E – Culvert 88059 replacement over unnamed stream and located 0.9 miles east of Hwy. 23 (Gates Ave.) in Richland Township. The road will be closed during construction. Construction is anticipated to begin on or after Aug. 1 and be completed in mid-September.
County Road 98 (270th St. E) – Bridge 74525 replacement over Rush County Creek and located approximately 1.5 miles east of Hwy. 21. Steele County is the lead on the project. Road will be closed and a detour route posted. Construction is anticipated to begin in June.
Culvert replacements and rehabilitation on County Road 46 (Hazelwood Ave.), Hwy. 3 (40th St W), Hwy. 5 (Dent Ave.), Hwy. 17 (Dalton Ave.), Hwy. 20 (Cannon City Blvd), Hwy. 38 (Cedar Lake Blvd), and County Road 52 (Jackson Ave.)– Replace or rehabilitate existing culverts for future pAve.ment resurfacing projects or maintenance needs. Daily road closures, travel delays and the use of alternate routes should be expected. Work scheduled to begin in April and be completed in September.
A project location map is available at bit.ly/31AJfl8.