Northfield residents are advised to drop off old shoes during Northfield's shoe recycling drive Sept. 16-20.
A press release states the shoe drop-off locations will be from Monday to Sept. 20 at the City Hall back parking lot and Community Action Center and FiftyNorth entrances to promote the reuse and recycling of unwearable shoes. Shoes, boots and sandals in any condition will be accepted.
The release states USAgain is providing free collection bins. The organization collects and re-sells shoes to thrift stores and secondhand retailers. Shoes that cannot be resold are reused as furniture stuffing and home insulation.
The Community Action Center is expected to receive 1 cent per pound collected during the drive because USAgain is a for-profit company.