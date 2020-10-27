A press release states a safe, free, family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween from your car takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at a new location, Northfield Area Family YMCA, 1501 Honeylocust Drive. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 28 for your time slot at bit.ly/halloween-drive-thru.
Rotary Halloween drive-thru comes to Northfield
