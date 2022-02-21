NHS speech.jpg

The Northfield High School Raider Speech team won 1st place in the small school division at the Farmington Tiger Invitational on Feb. 19th. Top finishers for the Raiders were Lydia Buckmeier, 2nd, Discussion; Lilly Neily, 2nd, Great Speeches; Svea Morrell, 3rd, Informative; Nadia Kuxhausen Ralph, 5th, Discussion; Brekken Modory, 6th, Humorous; Liliana Wood, 7th, Original Oratory; and Noa Marohl, 7th, Storytelling. Senior Captains are Saxon Egge, Brekken Modory, and Lilly Neily. The Raiders are coached by Ellen Mucha, Pam Hanson, and Jody Saxton West.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments