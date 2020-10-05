Watermains in Northfield will be flushed between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, and will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Watermains are routinely flushed to remove minerals as they accumulate in the distribution system and to check the operational integrity of the fire hydrants.
Residents are advised to limit water use during the flushing period and check for discoloration prior to using water for laundry purposes.
In case your laundry should get discolored, keep the laundered items wet and pick up a special soap for stain removal at Northfield Utilities Division, 1101 College St.