Construction on the 2020 mill and overlay Project has begun. The project is broken down into four phases, each described below.
- Phase 1 consists of Jefferson Road from Heritage Drive to Hidden Valley Road, and Heritage Drive from Highway 3 to Hidden Valley Apartments. Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed by mid-May.
- Phase 2 consists of Seventh Street from Water Street to Riverside Park, and Eighth Street from Water Street to Linden Street. Phase 2 is scheduled to also be completed by mid-May.
- Phase 3 includes portions of First Street, Second Street, Third Street, Fourth Street, Maple Street Elm Street and Oak Street in the northeast portion of Northfield near Carleton College. Phase 3 is scheduled to be completed by early June.
- Phase 4 includes portions of First Street, Second Street, Third Street, Union Street, College Street, Winona Street, and Nevada Street in the northeast portion of Northfield near Carleton College. Phase 4 is scheduled to begin mid-May and be completed by mid-July.
Visit https://bit.ly/2VemKAh for more information.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.