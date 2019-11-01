As winter approaches, Northfield’s Energy Action Team is mobilizing to help residents avoid costly ice dam problems at home.
A press release states the team encourages homeowners and landlords to schedule visits from the Home Energy Squad.
Inefficient homes are frequently subject to large ice dams, along with drafty doors, uneven heating and inefficient energy waste all winter.
“Many people believe that the solution to ice dams is simply more insulation or pulling snow off of the roof, but it’s typically an air sealing problem inside the home,” said Matt Rohn, with Northfield’s Energy Action Team, in the release. “
The release states Northfield residents can schedule an appointment by calling 651-328-6220. During a two-hour visit, a team of two technicians will look for opportunities throughout the home to address small issues that add up to big heat wasters. They install energy saving measures, including:
• LED light bulbs
• High-efficiency shower heads and faucet aerators
• Door weather stripping
• A programmable thermostat where appropriate – (smart thermostats are available for an additional fee)