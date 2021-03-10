Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Dakota County in east central Minnesota... Central Rice County in south central Minnesota... * Until 515 PM CST. * At 447 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Warsaw, or 8 miles west of Faribault, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Faribault around 455 PM CST. Dundas around 505 PM CST. Northfield around 510 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Faribault Airport and Bridgewater. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...1.00IN