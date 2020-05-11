Jefferson Parkway between the east Bridgewater School entrance and TH 246 will be closed Tuesday, May 12 through Thursday, May 14, 2020 due to small utility relocations related to the TH 246 and Jefferson Parkway Roundabout Project. This will be a temporary closure as crews expect to have the work completed and Jefferson Parkway back open for traffic by late Thursday, May 14, 2020.
A detour will utilize Jefferson Road, Woodley Street and Division Street (Th 246) detouring traffic around the work area.
The City of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones, and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us.