Northfield Retirement Community will offer a program beginning next month to help people with concerns about falling improve their quality of life and remain independent.
A press release states the program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls in Northfield,” will allow participants to learn ways to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity. The program is seen as increasing participant confidence in managing health behaviors that reduce the risk of falling.
Participants meet for four weeks from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Sept. 16 and lasting through Oct. 10 in Kildahl Park Pointe, common room, 900 Cannon Valley Drive West, Northfield MN, 55057. The classes are free and public, but pre-registration is required by Sept. 13. Anyone interested in participating is advised to call Susan at 507-664-7359.
A $25 cash wellness incentive will be offered to participants who complete the program.
Classes are in partnership with Rice County Public Health-Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.