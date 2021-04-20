Randolph FFA members are being recognized for their achievements at the 92nd Minnesota State FFA Convention from April 19-23. A press release states the convention began with an optional virtual pre-convention kickoff video via social media on Sunday. This year’s convention is a mix of virtual sessions, live recognition, interactive competition finals and workshops, as well as in-person convention-in-the-classroom activities.
Finalist for Model of Innovation award — Randolph FFA Chapter
Animal Systems Proficiency winner in Poultry Production — Meredith Tyler
State FFA Degree recipients — Ella Feldman, Ryan Hegland, Megan Olson and Meredith Taylor