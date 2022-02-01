Effective February 1, 2022 overdue fines will no longer accrue on Northfield Library-owned materials, and cardholders with existing fines on Northfield Library-owned materials should call or come into the library to have staff waive past fines. Overdue materials must be returned to the library in order for fines to be waived. Fees for lost or damaged items cannot be waived; however, long overdue material in good condition can be returned with no penalty.
The American Library Association passed a resolution in 2019 citing mounting evidence that eliminating fines increases library card sign ups and library use. This resolution also recognized fines as a form of social inequity and urged libraries to actively move toward eliminating them. Libraries throughout the country are going fine free and the response has been a high return of materials and high return of library users.
“This change is long overdue,” says Natalie Draper, library director. “We know that fines can have a chilling effect on people using the library; a fear of debt can prevent those with limited incomes from borrowing so we’re hoping this will bring back patrons we haven’t seen in a while, and reduce barriers to accessing the resources we provide.”
The Northfield Public Library Board voted in September 2021 to remove fines from the library’s circulation policy, and the City Council approved the updated fee schedule on January 18, which reflects the change in library policy. The library eliminated fines on children’s books and magazines in 2010.