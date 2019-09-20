Northfield Union of Youth, in Northfield, has received a grant from the Edina Realty Foundation to help house youth in need throughout the Northfield community.
Created in 1996, the Edina Realty Foundation supports organizations that help homeless children, families and individuals in the communities where Edina Realty does business. Much of the grant money comes directly from Realtors and employees as well as from Edina Realty Home Services real estate, title and mortgage companies. Edina Realty agents and employees hold events throughout the year to help raise additional contributions. To date, the foundation has donated nearly $9 million. Over 97% of funds raised go directly to organizations that provide housing and other services to the homeless. And over 20 years later, we remain steadfast to our commitment to this cause.
“Our primary purpose is to help people buy and sell homes,” said Bob Stangler, foundation representative, Edina Realty Northfield office. “But adequate shelter and basic needs are a major issue for some people in our community. We are proud to support organizations like Northfield Union of Youth that are helping provide vital services for people who need our support.”