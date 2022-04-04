Garden Club to meet Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 4, 2022 Apr 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northfield Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at Paisley Gardens, 600 Division St. in Northfield.Paisley Gardens owner Rachel Kinny will share information about the art of growing succulents and planting a tabletop succulent container garden.Attendees will make a container of succulents to take home. Cost is $20.A short meeting will precede the program. Guests are welcome. Go to www.TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield School Board updated on continuing budget prioritization Full roof replacement and main office remodel top summer construction projects for school district Habitat for Humanity holds open house and dedication Historic Northfield News and Ameriprise buildings purchased by city Local school districts grapple with racist, homophobic incidents Upcoming Events Apr 4 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, Apr 4, 2022 Apr 6 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Apr 6, 2022 Apr 8 Unity on Division Fri, Apr 8, 2022 Apr 9 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Apr 9, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (April 4-10): ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ & More ‘Long Slow Exhale’ Explores Women’s College Basketball — With a Side of Murder (VIDEO) Saweetie reveals the spiritual meaning behind her Grammys outfit Billy Porter wore the 'colour of the season' at the Grammys