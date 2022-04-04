The Northfield Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at Paisley Gardens, 600 Division St. in Northfield.

Paisley Gardens owner Rachel Kinny will share information about the art of growing succulents and planting a tabletop succulent container garden.

Attendees will make a container of succulents to take home. Cost is $20.

A short meeting will precede the program. Guests are welcome. Go to  www.TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org for more information.

