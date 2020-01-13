On Dec. 11, five members of the Age-friendly Northfield steering committee represented Northfield at a summit sponsored by MN Leadership Council on Aging. The summit brought together leaders in older adult services from around the state.
A press release states this year, Age-Friendly Northfield will create action teams in each of the domain group areas of health and wellness, housing, outdoor spaces and communication and information. The action teams will refine and implement the specific goals outlined in the Action Plan. A priority in 2020 will be the development and management of a web-based information and referral system. The website will house information including contacts, description of services, and links to sites often accessed by older adults, their families and caregivers seeking help in the Northfield area. The Age-Friendly Northfield community outreach coordinator will support the resources online, in person and by phone.
Minnesota members of the AARP network of Age-Friendly cities include Northfield, Minneapolis, Maple Grove, Alexandria and Hennepin County. Further information about Age-Friendly Northfield, the Action Plan and reports can be found at agefriendlynorthfield.com.