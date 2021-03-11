The state of Minnesota extended eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination on March 9 to include people with underlying health conditions and essential frontline workers.
NH+C is working on process and capacity components to meet the state’s changes in vaccine prioritization.
A press release states NH+C is vaccinating people 65 and older, following state priorities. NH+C is not scheduling people based on health conditions or essential workers, at this time.
When able to expand vaccination, NH+C will offer a waitlist process for people who meet the criteria and live in NH+C’s service area. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. Please do not call.
At this time, NH+C is contacting people 65+, using patient records and a waitlist. Those who are 65+ and live in NH+C’s service area, can join the waitlist to be contacted. Fill out the form at northfieldhospital.org/19vaccine-form.
"NH+C will offer a separate waitlist based on health conditions when able," the release states. "NH+C will keep the community informed as best they can as the situation develops – at northfieldhospital.org and through news outlets and social media.
When NH+C is able, staff will follow state guidelines to offer vaccine to:
• People with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down Syndrome, oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions, those who are in active cancer treatment and those immunocompromised from organ transplant
• Targeted essential workers in food processing plants
• People with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk
After that, when capacity allows, NH+C will offer vaccine to:
• People age 45+ with one or more specific underlying medical conditions, or 16+ with two or more specific underlying medical conditions (see MDH health criteria)
• People 50+ in multi-generational housing
• Essential frontline workers defined by the state
Register at Minnesota’s vaccine connector at vaccineconnector.mn.gov. Minnesotans 18 and older can complete the online form.