Northfield Hospital + Clinics’ COVID-19 vaccination waitlist is now open to youth 12-15. Join the waitlist at bit.ly/nhc-vaccine-waitlist-12-15.
According to a press release, The Food and Drug Administration approved use of Pfizer vaccine for youth ages 12-15 on Monday, May 10. NH+C expects additional guidance from MDH in the coming days.
"NH+C is setting up processes and clinic dates to serve this age group," the release states. "When a process is established, NH+C will contact patients and people on the waitlist. NH+C staff urge patients not to call or plan an appointment for youth 12-15 now."
Work continues to vaccinate everyone 16 and older. Those who are 16+ are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment at 507-646-8019.
"NH+C’s goal is to vaccinate people in the local community as broadly and efficiently as possible with the resources available, following FDA and Minnesota Department of Health guidance," the release states. "NH+C indicates it is committed to serving all members of the community."
Look for other options on the state’s Vaccine Connector: vaccineconnector.mn.gov.