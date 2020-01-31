The City of Northfield is asking for the public to participate in the 2020 census survey — closing on Feb. 27 — by using Polco, a public engagement platform. A press release states community members can review survey results on the Polco app and through the city website at ci.northfield.mn.us/surveyresults
Residents can participate on Polco by downloading the Polco app for Android or iOS, or visiting the city’s web page on Polco at polco.us/northfield. QR codes on city information boards allow easy access to the Polco website. Residents’ individual information is never shared and cannot be accessed by the City.
The release states links to Polco can also be found on the city’s website, ci.northfield.mn.us/polco, and city’s Facebook feed. English and Spanish paper surveys are available at the Northfield Public Library and Motor Vehicle Services at City Hall.
Contact Michelle Mahowald at 507-645-3012 or michelle.mahowald@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.