Rev. Cindy Maddox, the new senior minister at First United Church of Christ of Northfield, will be in the pulpit for the first time Sunday, Oct. 3.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Zoom. To access online worship and to view in-person COVID protocol, go to www.firstucc.org.
Rev. Maddox comes to Northfield from South Portland, Maine, where she served for the past eight years as senior minister of First Congregational Church, UCC, of South Portland. Prior to that, she served UCC churches in Danbury, Connecticut and Asheville, North Carolina.
“We are delighted to welcome Rev. Maddox to our church family,” said Sam Steinberg, moderator of First UCC Northfield. “She is a seasoned and creative spiritual leader and a longtime advocate for social justice.”
Rev. Maddox received her Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. She graduated with academic honors and earned the John Owen Smith Award for preaching.
Her father was a pastor and her early years were spent in Ohio, Florida, Alabama and Indiana. As an adult she also lived in North Carolina, Georgia, Connecticut, Maine and for a time in Blue Earth, Minnesota.
She follows the Rev. Todd Lippert who served First UCC Northfield for eight years before resigning in 2020 to focus his energies on his role as State Representative for House District 20B.