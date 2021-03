Rep. Angie Craig visits the Northfield Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Pancake Breakfast Sunday, March 7. The BTYR transitioned to a drive thru format this year instead of their traditional omelet breakfast due to the pandemic. Rep. Craig thanked the volunteers for their work in supporting veterans and current military families. The BTYR committee was joined by youth volunteers from the Northfield High School National Honor Society in preparing and serving the meals drive-thru style at the Eagles Club. (Photo courtesy of Mark Elliott)