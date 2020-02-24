St. Olaf Handbell Choir

The St. Olaf Handbell Choir tour home concert features a variety of music with original compositions, classical and hymn arrangements, spirituals, and movie music. The highlight is a premiere of a new piece, "Pale Blue Dot" by Composer Jason Krug, to honor conductor Jill Mahr's 25th year at St. Olaf College. Soloists with the ensemble include members on violin and flute. The 13-member choir is the premier ensemble in a program of three handbell bell choirs at St. Olaf College. Their weekend tour included concerts in River Falls, Wisconsin, Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Rochester. (Photo courtesy of Jill Mahr)
Load comments