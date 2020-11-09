COVID-19 made Halloween feel a little more unsafe this year. A press release states Northfield’s Rotary Club helped families celebrate safely, with treats, costumes and community.
Rotary Halloween Drive-Thru invited families to dress up, buckle up, and drive through for treat bags delivered to their car.
Rotary treated 816 kids (and their parents) as 350 cars drove through the event at Northfield Area Family YMCA. The line was two blocks long most of the time and it moved quickly, and costumed entertainers kept it fun.
Families were asked to bring a donation for the Community Action Center food shelf — over a half-ton of food was donated. Extra treat bags and candy were delivered to local apartment complexes and non-profits that serve kids.
Dozens of Rotarians and community volunteers took part — from organizing to packing treat bags to handing them out, dressed in fun costumes with masks.
The release states organizers indicate the best part was the smiles in their eyes, on kids and Rotarians alike.