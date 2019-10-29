Jazz Guitarist Peter McCann, considered an integral part of the New York City jazz scene for more than 25 years, performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in Kracum Performance Hall in the Weitz Center at Carleton College.
Jazz guitarist to perform at Carleton
