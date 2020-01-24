Northfield Public Library has announced the forthcoming addition of vinyl records to the library, including an in-house listening station, and they are seeking donations from community members to help build their collection.
A press release states that interest in vinyl records has seen a resurgence in the last 15 years, "due to recognition of the superior sound quality of vinyl compared with other music formats. Vintage recordings continue to be in demand, and new and emerging artists make it a point to issue their music on vinyl."
The library began acquiring the first of their collection in January, including new vinyl pressings from popular artists from the last 30 years, but they are also hoping to build the collection through donations from community members.
The release states vinyl records in good shape, representing all genres are being sought; local musicians are encouraged to donate their own material for the community’s enjoyment, and Northfield collectors are being solicited to share their vinyl collections with the library.
"The library’s vinyl collection will soon be available for in-house listening on their newly purchased audio components and, once the collection has grown in size, the vinyl records will be available for checkout to patrons," the release states.
Anyone interested in donating vinyl records to the library can do so at the library circulation desk during open hours or by calling library at 507-646-6606 to set up a time with Librarian Tyler Gardner to stop by and look through your collection. Tyler can also be reached via email at tyler.gardner@ci.northfield.mn.us