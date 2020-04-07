Northfield Hospital + Clinics is asking home-sewers to donate cotton masks, as information on COVID-19 and guidance from CDC evolves. Their goal is to receive a total of 1,000 cotton masks.
A press release advises people make masks using NH+C’s checklist and either Allina’s or CDC’s pattern. See bit.ly/nhc-sew-cotton-masks for full details with checklist and patterns. Email donations@northfieldhospital.org with any questions, as their ability to field phone calls right now is limited.
"Drop off masks outside Northfield Hospital," the release states. "Please put the finished masks in sealed plastic bags in counts of 25. Drop off masks outside Northfield Hospital’s front entrance in the bin marked 'Cotton Masks.' Please do not enter the hospital, or leave anything at the front desk. Front desk staff does not accept any deliveries at this time."
The release notes careful attention is important for clean, safe masks. People are advised to not sew if you or anyone in your household has a fever, sore throat, cough, new shortness of breath, nausea or diarrhea, traveled outside of Minnesota in the last 14 days, had contact with someone with confirmed diagnosis/under investigation for COVID-19 and/or worked in a health care setting with COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.
Follow these guidelines for cutting, sewing, and packing:
• Use 100% cotton fabric (woven, not knit)
• Wash your fabric in hot water before sewing
• Wear clean clothes free of smoke and pet dander
• Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or more, or used an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
• Clean your workspace thoroughly with hot, soapy water or disinfectant
• Keep your work area free from allergens including smoke, perfume, pet fur
• Place finished masks in clear, sealed plastic bags in counts of 25