The Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library will offer a series of improvisational comedy workshops in January and February of 2022.
There are three workshops, one each for adults, high schoolers and middle schoolers. Thanks to a generous gift from family and friends of the late Gene Fox, there is no cost to workshop participants.
Before his retirement, Gene Fox was a beloved English teacher at Northfield High School, known for his wit and love of the language. The workshops for adults and high schoolers will be held at the Northfield Arts Guild on four consecutive Saturdays (Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29), followed by a performance at the Arts Guild Theater on February 5. A shorter, sampler workshop for middle schoolers will be held at the Theater on the afternoon of the February 5 performance.
For more information and to register, visit the Friends of the Library website: northfieldpubliclibraryfriends.org. Space is limited.