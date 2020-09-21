Businesses and nonprofits looking for financial relief due to COVID-19 can apply for coronavirus relief bill funding through the city of Northfield.
A press release states the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides for payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The city of Northfield received approximately $1.5 million through the federal CARES Act.
The Northfield City Council is allocating $300,000 in grants for businesses and $200,000 in grants for nonprofits. To use the CARES Act funds, the expenses must be accrued between March 1 and Dec. 30.
Applications to the city must be received between Sept. 8 and 30, 2020. Learn more about CARES Act funding at https://bit.ly/2FTJ8cU.