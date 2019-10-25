2007 Northfield High School graduate Nate Erickson has been recognized as one of five who were awarded the 2019 Commercial Real Estate Development Association Developing Leaders Award Oct. 15 at a conference in Los Angeles.
"Nate demonstrates the vision, initiative and commitment that will help advance a strong and bright future for our industry and our association," said President and CEO Thomas J. Bisacquino in a press release. "He is driven to make a positive and lasting difference in all that he does. We are pleased to recognize him with this award for his effective leadership and considerable accomplishments."
Erickson is tasked with leading Transwestern's industrial practice growth in the Twin Cities. He assists private and institutional investors with underwriting investment opportunities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market and represents companies in the manufacturing, distribution and life sciences field to buy, sell and lease industrial property. His responsibilities also include new business development for the company.