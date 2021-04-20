According to a press release, Xcel Energy customers in and around the Northfield area will soon be able to harness the power of the sun and lower their energy bills at the same time, thanks to the latest project from Minnesota-based solar energy company Novel Energy Solutions.
The Northfield Community Solar Garden is reportedly open for potential participants to sign up. Connor McCarthy, subscription sales manager for Novel, says 20% of the available spots have already been filled, meaning the time is now for interested people to join the solar movement.
The 1.4-megawatt garden is slated to be built on farmland just outside of Waseca, generating enough power for roughly 150 homes.
Xcel Energy customers in Waseca, Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Steele, Faribault, Freeborn and Rice counties are eligible to subscribe to the garden right now. When the array goes live in fall 2021, participating members will watch their energy bills drop by an average of 10% according to Novel Energy Solutions.
See joinsolar.org/solar-gardens/northfield for more information.