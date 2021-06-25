U.S. Rep. Angie Craig recently announced the kickoff of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for students in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District. The Congressional App Challenge was started in 2015 to provide students with the opportunity to showcase their talents in tech and coding while highlighting the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in schools. The winner from Minnesota’s Second District will have their app featured on the Congressional App Challenge website, displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on house.gov.
This competition is open to all middle and high school students in Minnesota’s Second District, regardless of coding experience. Craig strongly encourages students of all skill levels to participate, enabling them to learn how to create their own apps. Students should register online for the challenge by Sept. 1.
“I’m thrilled to kick off the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District and encourage all eligible students to participate,” said Craig. “I’m looking forward to seeing the innovative apps created by the bright students in our communities and can’t wait to showcase their talent in the U.S. Capitol.”
Students interested in participating can find more information about the App Challenge at craig.house.gov/app-challenge. The deadline to submit apps is Nov. 1.