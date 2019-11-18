Northfield Retirement Community’s Care Center has been ranked a top performer by U.S. News and World Report for 2019-20.
The Northfield Care Center (NCC) — one of several living options available at Northfield Retirement Community — was one of 3,000 skilled nursing facilities that have been recognized as the best nursing homes. It was also one of 1,140 facilities designated as high-performing facilities out of 13,685 nursing homes nationwide. Metrics included prevention of ER visits, vaccination rates, staffing levels as well as other items. The rankings were unveiled in late October.
“We’re extremely proud of our staff who provide an exceptional level of quality for our residents every day,” said Kyle Nordine, president and CEO of Northfield Retirement Community, in a press release. “This high ranking is a reflection of the commitment we have to our residents and their loved ones to provide the best care possible.”
Residents at NCC received more time and care in 2019-20 from registered nurses than the state and the nation, according to the U.S. News and World Report for 2019-2020. NCC received the highest possible ranking of 3/3 for its availability of registered nursing staff per resident per day. NCC’s average of individual resident time with a registered nurse was 1 hour and 30 minutes, while Minnesota’s average was 59 minutes. The national average was 41 minutes.
The release states considerable evidence has shown nurse staffing levels in nursing homes are associated with successful resident outcomes, and therefore one of the most important structural measures for evaluating nursing home care, according to methodology used for the U.S. News and World Report.
See northfieldretirement.org for more information about Northfield Retirement Community.