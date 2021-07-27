As of Sept. 1, 2021, a small rate increase has been implemented for print subscriptions to the Northfield News. The price of an annual subscription to the Northfield News will increase to $70.20. Current subscribers will see the increase when their subscription renews. Also, the rate for digital only subscriptions will increase to $65. Monthly EZ Pay prices will increase to $5.85 for both print and digital only subscriptions.
Notice of Northfield News rate increase
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Now
-
Northfield teen arrested for Owatonna park shooting
-
City closes out insurance claim for wastewater treatment plant fire
-
Northfielder charged in park shooting alleges incident fueled by drug deal gone wrong
-
Northfield library adds content streaming service called hoopla digital
-
Northfield Urgent Care closes following decline in patients
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30