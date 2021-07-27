As of Sept. 1, 2021, a small rate increase has been implemented for print subscriptions to the Northfield News. The price of an annual subscription to the Northfield News will increase to $70.20. Current subscribers will see the increase when their subscription renews. Also, the rate for digital only subscriptions will increase to $65. Monthly EZ Pay prices will increase to $5.85 for both print and digital only subscriptions.

