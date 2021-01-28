Rethos: Places Reimagined and the city of Northfield are hosting a webinar titled "Why old is green: Sustainability in older homes" to learn about sustainability in older homes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 via Zoom.
A press release states registration is free. Participants are advised to sign up ahead of time at rethos.org/classes. A link will be provided upon registration.
Attendees will learn how features like old growth wood, original windows and historic construction methods are all beneficial qualities of an old home. Rethos Education Manager Natalie Heneghan will lead a discussion about old home sustainability as it relates to design, materials, and quality of life.
"Beyond describing 'why' old is green, Natalie will share how homeowners can make small changes and simple upgrades to boost efficiency and comfort at home," the release states. "She will dispel common myths about old windows, and she’ll walk through some of the energy savings already hiding in your old home."