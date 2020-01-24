Dakota Electric Association will provide five high school juniors, seniors and new this year — sophomores — the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) Youth Tour from June 20-25.
A press release states each June, more than 1,800 students from across the country travel to Washington for the NRECA Youth Tour. During the trip, they learn about electric cooperatives and government, meet elected officials and tour national monuments and sites, including the Smithsonian, the FBI building and more.
“We are happy to be able to offer this educational opportunity to our local students,” Dakota Electric’s President and CEO Greg Miller said in a press release. “This is a great way to teach our young people about our national government and electric cooperatives.”
The release states to apply, students who live in a household that receives power from Dakota Electric can pick up an application from their high school guidance counselor, download it off the web or pick one up at Dakota Electric’s Farmington office.
To find the application online and learn more, go to dakotaelectric.com, scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Education Programs” from under “Community.”
The application deadline is Feb. 21. Interviews are scheduled for March 10 and 12. For more information, call Peggy Johnson at 651-463-6110 or 1-800-874-3409, ext. 110.