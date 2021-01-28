Merchants Financial Group, Inc. (MFGI) announced year-end earnings for 2020 with net income of $21.51 million, according to MFGI President and CEO Gregory M. Evans. The earnings exceeded MFGI’s plan for the year by more than $1.9 million and is an increase of 8.8% over 2019 earnings.
“Despite the challenges we all encountered in 2020, I am proud of our team and our continued commitment to be a financial partner helping our customers fulfill their hopes and dreams. We wouldn’t be the strong community bank we are without loyal customers, community supporters and our dedicated team of employees,” said Evans in a press release.
A significant increase in mortgage lending and deposits were reportedly two contributing factors to Merchants’ 2020 core earnings results — both driven by the economic changes due to the pandemic. Evans noted that a low-rate environment for much of the year made mortgage refinancing appealing to many, and Merchants’ residential loan volume exceeded $950 million for the year, an increase of 77% over 2019. In addition, reduced spending outlets and changes in consumer habits saw others put more money into the Bank. Year-over-year deposit growth was $376 million, a 21% increase from 2019.
As a source of financial relief for business customers, Merchants reportedly originated $207 million in loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Over one-third of these loans had been successfully processed through the loan forgiveness aspect of PPP by year-end.
“Our focus on helping customers never wavered and we look forward to continuing to be there as a trusted advisor as we move into 2021 together,” Evans said.
Through 2020, MFGI donated more than $609,000 to hundreds of local organizations across its footprint.