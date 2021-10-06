Christie Brockman listens.
As a nurse practitioner, Christie provides holistic care for people in all walks of life, with compassion…and without judgment.
“I hope my patients feel comfortable expressing whatever is on their minds, so I can help them meet their healthcare needs,” Christie says.
Christie’s expertise ranges from contraception management and fertility to post-partum care and gender-affirming care for transgender and non-binary people.
“I’m passionate about offering non-judgmental, evidence-based care to people throughout their lifespan,” she says. “My favorite quote comes from Dr. Jean Watson, an internationally acclaimed leader in nursing: ‘Maybe this one moment, with this one person, is the very reason we’re here on Earth at this time.’ This really resonates with me. I’m here to care for the person in front of me, and I want to make a positive impact on their life.”
As a triage nurse (until 2020), Christie was a key member of the care team at the Women’s Health Center. Now, Christie is a Women’s Health Care Nurse Practitioner providing a full range of care.
Special interests include: Well women care, contraceptive management, gender-affirming care, postpartum depression, infertility evaluation and prenatal care.
Christie embraces an individualized approach to care: “I want to get to know my patients and connect with them. I strive to meet my patients’ healthcare needs and get them answers for their concerns. The key is listening well, meeting patients wherever they are in their lives, and helping them achieve their individual goals.”
Christie holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Minnesota. She is board-certified by the National Certification Corporation and is a member of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health (NPWH) and The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).
Christie sees patients in the Women’s Health Center in Northfield, and the Farmington Clinic.
Appointments: 507-646-1478
Learn more: northfieldhospital.org/womens-health-obgyn