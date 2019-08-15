The Northfield Downtown Development Corp. and the city's Arts and Culture Commission unveiled the winning design from their street banner competition Thursday. The new banners will be hung on lamp posts along Division Street and Water Street in downtown Northfield beginning this fall.
The winning artist is Steve Maus, a local artist and a staff member at the Northfield Public Library.
“I’ve always wondered who the people were winning these contests. It was exciting to win,” Maus said.
The Public Art Review Committee reviewed and selected the winning design.
"Steve's design is bright, bold and eye-catching. It captures elements that speak to our history as well as our future as a community. We appreciate Steve's willingness to work with PARC through drafts of the banner to arrive at the final design. We are so pleased and excited to have these banners up!" said Alyssa Melby, Commission chairwoman and PARC member.
“It’s fun thinking about the many thousands of people visiting Northfield every year who will see these banners,” said Maus, who also received $400 for his design.
The new banner features the words “Welcome” and “Downtown Northfield since 1855,” a silhouette of a windmill and buildings, and incorporates part of the city logo with the swooping blue and green indicating the river and farmland on a brightly colored backdrop of orange and yellow flowers. The winning design replaces the red, white and blue “Historic Northfield Since 1855” banners, which have been used since 2005.
The NDDC was awarded a mini-grant of $4,200 by Main Street Minnesota to assist with funding the competition, production and installation of the street banners.