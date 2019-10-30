The Arts and Culture Commission invites Northfielders to nominate anyone whom they feel is worthy of being considered the 2020 Northfield Living Treasure by Nov. 18.
A press release states the annual award honors an individual who has, over time, made significant contributions to Northfield in, through, or on behalf of the arts and culture to enhance the reputation of the city and the quality of life of its residents. Nominees may be either a practitioner in one or more of the arts, an arts or cultural leader, a supporter, or an advocate.
The release states nomination forms can be picked up at the Northfield Public Library, the City Hall administration office and the Northfield Arts Guild. They can be dropped off at the Northfield Public Library or completed online.
Previous recipients of the award have been Ray Jacobson, sculptor and visual artist; Myrna Johnson, theatre director; Cora Scholz, Northfield Youth Choirs’ founder and director; Paul Niemisto, Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra founder and conductor; Patsy Dew, photographer, theatre artist; DeWayne and Theo Wee, pianists, music teachers, and performers; Jan Shoger, visual artist; Judith Swanson, artist, graphics designer; Judy Code, gardening artist; and Donna Paulsen, musician and teacher.