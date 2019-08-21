The Rice County Genealogical Society is presenting two sessions on how to compile family histories using written formats and online family tree systems. According to a press release, the first is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rice County Historical Society Museum in Faribault. The second is from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Northfield Public Library. Presentations are free and open to the public. Anyone with questions is advised to call 507-332-2121.

