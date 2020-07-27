Accounting Supervisor Mary Grant was recently awarded as recipient of the city of Northfield's 2020 Employee Excellence Award. Grant also celebrates 20 years of service in the finance department.
In a press release, her nominator stated, “she is a hardworking, dedicated employee and always goes above and beyond to make sure that everything she works on is correct and deadlines are met. Mary likes to stay behind the scenes and doesn’t like to have attention showered on her, but her hard work deserves recognition. She helps other employees when they need it, and assists with many tasks on top of her own. She is a friendly face, and thoughtful when other employees are going through something personal. She’s a genuine, good, caring person.”
The Employee Excellence Award is a peer nominated program. The recipient is selected by a cross section of council members, directors and managers. The release states the Council Employment Policy Committee selected Mary’s nomination out of many submissions.
On July 22, at the annual Employee Recognition Program, Mary received a certificate, $100 of Chamber Bucks, and will have her name inscribed on the Employee Excellence Award in City Hall.