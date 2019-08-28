The Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 26 to celebrate the opening of Corbett Chiropractic’s downtown Northfield location at 423 Division St. S.
A press release states the new location offers multiple treatment rooms, including a rehabilitation area, massage chair and digital x-ray. The front reception area features barn wood rescued from a barn that was destroyed during last fall’s tornadoes.
Corbett began his practice in 1995. He has been an active member with the Northfield Sertoma Club and hosts a weekly radio show on KYMN called “Welcome to Wellness.”
“We are excited to welcome Dan Corbett to his new location downtown. This new space is bright, beautiful and welcoming to all who enter,” said Lisa Peterson, president of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
