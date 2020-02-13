The Northfield Arts Guild 411 Concert Series presents the sibling vocal blend of The Cactus Blossoms at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at Armory Square, 519 Division St., Northfield.
A press release states the Minneapolis-based brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey have been creating music as The Cactus Blossoms for a decade, having released several albums and toured with Kacey Musgraves and Lucius.
Tickets are $25 and are available online at northfieldartsguild.org, by calling 507-645-8877 or at the Guild, 304 Division St. S, Northfield.