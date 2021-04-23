Motorists on Hwy. 3 in the Northfield-Dundas area and Hwy. 60 in downtown Faribault may notice changes in the traffic signals, which should better coordinate and improve traffic flow, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The work is taking place on seven signals on Hwy. 3 in the Northfield and Dundas area and four signals in downtown Faribault on Hwy. 60.
The signal optimization work is aimed at helping improve mobility and reduce motorist delay on the state highways. Traffic volume and following the speed limit may affect traffic flow.
When making a left turn at certain intersections, drivers may find that the green left turn arrow appears at a different time in the cycle. The times of day when the flashing yellow arrow is used will also be updated to best fit the traffic volumes throughout the day. In addition, traffic on local side streets may notice slightly longer wait times.
Motorists will benefit from reduced delays, stops, fuel usage, emissions, and wear and tear on their vehicles.