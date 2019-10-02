Long-time Middle East resident and St. Olaf graduate Rev. Mark Brown will present “Human Rights in Palestine: Obstacles and Opportunities” at 7 p.m., Oct. 10 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W., Northfield.
A press release states his talk is part of the 2019 lecture series, “Courageous Conversations: Bold Actions,” sponsored by St. John’s Women.
Brown, who works for the Lutheran World Federation, will offer insights into recent developments in the region. He served 14 years as LWF representative in Jerusalem, Israel-Palestine, and in 2018 returned to the United States to serve as senior adviser for advocacy and fundraising for Middle East/Jerusalem for LWF World Service.
Brown’s lecture is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact St. John’s Women at women.stjohns500@gmail.com.
The event is co-sponsored by Northfielders for Justice in Palestine/Israel, an ecumenical group of community members who organize local events to educate and advocate for justice and peace in Palestine/Israel. For more information about NJP, visit the website at www.njpmn.org or write to info@njpmn.org.